Last night, Juventus collected a routine 2-0 win at the Carlo Castellani Stadium, as Empoli proved to be a no-match for Max Allegri’s men.

Yet, the evening was marred by yet another injury scare for Paul Pogba.

The Frenchman entered the pitch at the hour mark, replacing Fabio Miretti. He enjoyed a solid ten minutes of action and even scored a spectacular volley that was disallowed for an offside on Dusan Vlahovic.

However, the 30-year-old was visibly struggling later on. Arkadiusz Milik and Moise Kean had to drop back and cover for him in the defensive phase.

After the match, Juventus manager Max Allegri confirmed that Pogba felt a twinge in his thigh.

“We don’t know anything yet,” said the coach in his post-match interview via Calciomercato.

“He felt a twinge behind his thigh. Let’s see what the test results will reveal tomorrow or the day after. It’s a shame because he was playing well.”

Therefore, the midfielder is set to undergo medical tests either on Monday or Tuesday to reveal the extent of his most recent physical issue.

Juventus will be crossing their fingers in the hopes that it turns out be a slight problem, as it would be a great shame to lose the Frenchman’s services once again, having just returned from an earlier injury.