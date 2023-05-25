Paul Pogba welcomes another child with his partner

This has not been a good season for Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba on the field, but he is filled with joy after welcoming a new baby into the world with his partner.

The midfielder has been injury-prone in this campaign but that has not stopped him from making a new baby with his partner.

The Daily Mail reveals the Frenchman and his Bolivian model wife Zulay have welcomed a new baby into their home.

The World Cup winner was delighted with the new addition to his family, with the report revealing he shared some pics of the birth on social media and captioned it:

‘Al Hamdullilah. A new Pogba member has arrived. So proud of my Queen. I’m so so so happy. #Daddyofthree.’

Juve FC Says

We are happy for Pogba as he adds a new member to his family and this is a superb development because it will help the Frenchman to stay focused as a player as well.

The midfielder will be eager to get back to fitness at the start of next season so that he can be a key contributor to whatever we achieve, unlike this season when he did not finish a half in any game.