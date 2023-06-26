Paul Pogba will cut his holiday short to return to Juventus for pre-season

Paul Pogba is eager to leave the struggles of last season behind as he prepares for the upcoming campaign, and reports suggest that the midfielder will make an early return to Juventus compared to his teammates.

During the previous season, Pogba was plagued by various injury issues, preventing him from completing a full half of any match. However, Juventus remains hopeful that the new campaign will bring about a positive change in his fitness fortunes.

As one of the key contributors to Juventus’ season, the Frenchman is expected to play a vital role. According to Il Bianconero, Pogba will commence training in Turin on the 2nd of July, earlier than the scheduled pre-season reporting date of the squad, which is set for the 10th of July.

The club’s medical staff will closely monitor Pogba’s progress in terms of his injury recovery and ensure he undergoes appropriate preparations for the upcoming pre-season. By returning to training earlier, Pogba aims to be fully ready and prepared to contribute effectively to Juventus’ ambitions for the new season.

Juve FC Says

Pogba’s last season was a disaster on so many levels and we do not want that to be the case again in the next campaign.

The Frenchman is someone we expect to perfect better in the next term and an early return could prepare his body for when others return and can train together.

It would be interesting to see if he can start playing from our first pre-season game of the term.