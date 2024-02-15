Paul Pogba is anxiously awaiting the verdict on his failed drug test from last year and is currently prohibited from training with Juventus. Despite facing the possibility of a recommended four-year ban, the midfielder is hopeful for a more lenient punishment.

Given that Pogba is already 30 years old, even a two-year ban could effectively signal the end of his playing career on paper. However, the determined 2018 World Cup winner has not conceded defeat. Instead, he has been diligently training on his own, gearing up for a potential return to the pitch in the near future.

Pogba’s agent, Rafaela Pimenta, recently spoke about her client, emphasising that Pogba remains passionate about playing football again. Despite the challenges he is facing, he has not entertained suggestions of giving up the game. Pogba is resolute in his commitment to return to the sport he loves.

She said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Pogba could return to the pitch tomorrow. He is ready for any situation, he is also a champion mentally. He takes a blow, digests it and moves on. He didn’t move forward irresponsibly: he trains knowing that he must be ready Sometimes I tell him: ‘Shall we do something else?’. And he gets angry, he says to me: ‘Rafa! I have to train. You haven’t understood: I have to play, I have to win and I have to finish a path that I started’. tomorrow, he could come on the pitch and play. Obviously, it’s a difficult moment to overcome.”

Juve FC Says

Pogba’s situation is unfortunate, but there is always a price to pay for being careless, and he will be punished soon.

Hopefully, it won’t be a long ban, but regardless, we are already moving on from him and should terminate his contract as soon as he is handed a ban.