Paul Pogba’s Juventus return ‘here we go’ confirmed

Fabrizio Romano has now claimed that Manchester United’s Paul Pogba’s return to Juventus is now ‘here we go’ confirmed.

The French midfielder’s return must rank amongst one of the worst kept secrets of 2022, with strong links surrounding him coming back to Juve for some time now.

Of course, we still had to find the right package to make this happen, whilst fending off supposed interest from elsewhere, but the player seemed to have his heart set on coming back to where he was once loved, and I firmly expect him to re-find the happiness he had from his time in Italy previously.

As seen many times before, it is Fabrizio Romano who has been the one to break the news of our latest signing, with a ‘full agreement’ in place ahead of his official arrival which will come early next month.

Paul Pogba to Juventus, confirmed and here we go! Full agreement now completed on a free transfer. Deal to be signed at the beginning of July, it’s done and sealed. 🚨⚪️⚫️ #Juve Pogba will be in Italy in two weeks. Juve sold him for €100m six years ago – now he’s back for free. pic.twitter.com/YNyyOlmSUE — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 23, 2022

Pogba remains under contract with Man United until the last day of June, and I can’t wait to see the positive impact that he will have on this squad. We lacked a little creativity and balance last term, and I feel like the return to fitness of Federico Chiesa and the return of Pog will be huge for us as we look to counteract our deficiencies of last season.

Could this be the signing that brings us back into contention for the scudetto?

Patrick