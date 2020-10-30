Paul Pogba’s return to Juventus remains a possibility

Paul Pogba’s return to Juventus is still very much a possibility claims Calciomercato.

The midfielder was on the books of Juve from 2012 to 2016 and he helped them to achieve the successes that they achieved during his time in Turin.

He hasn’t enjoyed his time in England as he is constantly being criticized for his performances as well as his flashy lifestyle.

The midfielder has entered the final two years of his current deal after Manchester United triggered the one-year extension on his original contract.

He is expected to stay with them until the end of that deal at least as the English side will not want to lose such a top player.

However, the report claims that talks between the player and the club on a renewal have remained slow and that has opened the door for a return to Juve.

Pogba has, however, not spoken about a return to Juventus, instead, the Frenchman has revealed that he dreams about playing for Real Madrid.

The BBC reported earlier in the month and quoted him openly flirting with a move to the Spanish capital side.

If it becomes possible for Pogba to leave United, Juve will certainly be one of the teams he may want to join.