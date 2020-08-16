‘Paulo Dybala and Cristiano Ronaldo won’t move’

Despite rumours to the contrary, Sportmediaset journalist Gianni Balzarini assures that Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala will not be leaving Juventus.

Speaking on Youtube, Balzarini explained that Ronaldo and Dybala won’t be leaving Turin this summer, based on what on information he has gathered.

Balzarini even suggested that recent reports regarding a move for Ronaldo to Barcelona were an ‘invention’ and that according to what he was told, CR7 was not moving and will honour his contract with the Bianconeri.

Dybala’s future has been considered up in the air, with Tuttosport reporting last week that contract talks between the club and player were on hold, due to La Joya’s demand for a €15 million salary, while Juve have offered €8 million plus bonuses.

Once again, Balzarini reports that Dybala will not leave the club this summer with negotiations over his contract extension are expected to talk awhile, especially as his current contract doesn’t expire until 2022.

