Paulo Dybala blaming new competition for his bad form

Paulo Dybala has been on an inconsistent run of form for a long time now and it seems that the Argentinean could be in this form for a while yet.

The attacker is one of Juventus’ most important players since he joined the club in 2015 and he remains one player that the club still banks on to get results.

However, his poor form recently has made him a “ bad copy of himself”, claims Corriere di Torino via Tuttomercatoweb.

The report claims that the Argentinean risks returning to the bench for Juventus’ Champions League game against Ferencvaros tomorrow evening.

The Bianconeri will take on the Hungarians with a hope of getting their second win in three group games in the competition after they were beaten 2-0 by Barcelona the last time out.

The report claims that questions are now being asked about how much of a talent he is and that he is now blaming new competition for his dip in form.

Juventus have reinforced their attack with Federico Chiesa, Dejan Kulusevski and Alvaro Morata this season, there is also Cristiano Ronaldo to compete with for the Argentinean.

The report claims that Dybala risks falling to the wayside in Andrea Pirlo’s project to rebuild Juventus.