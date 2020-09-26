Paulo Dybala boosts Juventus ahead of Roma tie

Paolo Dybala has returned to full training this week, as confirmed by TuttoSport, in his bid to be fit to take on Roma at the Stadio Olimpico tomorrow night.

The Argentine forward will have enjoyed watching his team-mates earn a comfortable 3-0 victory over Sampdoria last weekend, with both Aaron Ramsey and Dejan Kulusevksi playing alongside CR7 in attack, and he may not expect to drafted straight into the line-up.

Dybala is no doubt ahead of the latter pair in the pecking order currently, but unless he was 100% fit, you wouldn’t see the need to replace either of Ramsey or Dejan after their displays last week.

Dybala could play in either role that was adopted by the pair, in behind the striker or in a front pairing with Cristiano Ronaldo, and my initial thoughts is that he could come in for Kulusevski for the big game, solely down to experience.

Paulo was this week celebrating a milestone of hitting 40 Million followers on Instagram, and posted a video of his most enjoyable moments for his followers, although I don’t imagine he spent the time doing the editing himself, as you would hope he would have been too busy getting himself ready for action.

Roma will be more eager than ever to get a win over our side following the embarrassing scenario in which they were reprimanded with a 3-0 loss to Verona last weekend.

The two teams actually played out a 0-0 loss, only for Serie A to punish them with a loss for a clerical error.

Roma listed Amadou Diawara amongst their under-22 player category, despite the player turning 23 in July, but the club is expected to appeal the decision considering they still have room in their 25-man squad, and the mistake was not done to gain an advantage.

Do we expect Dybala to come straight back into the side this weekend, or did both Ramsey and Kulusevski both do enough to keep their place despite the return of Paolo?

Patrick