Paulo Dybala gives his reaction to awful defeat at Verona

Paulo Dybala has called for unity and humility after Juventus’ humiliating 2-1 loss against Verona yesterday.

That was a second consecutive loss in the league for them and it pushes the Bianconeri further away from the top of the league table.

Reacting to the defeat, Dybala concedes Verona had made a better start to the match.

He then said now is the time for the players to think about the game and come back fighting with humility and respect for the jersey.

He told DAZN as quoted by Calciomercato: “Verona found two goals very early, but it is true that they were more “awake” than us, winning many tackles.

“Then at that point you have to try to score goals in any way, but we don’t we can give a time; let’s remember that we are Juve, we must respect this shirt, its history and the great champions who have worn it.”

He adds: “Each of us, before going to sleep tonight, must think about today’s game and how to give something more, taking a bath of humility and immediately thinking about Tuesday. If you play at Juve you can’t be afraid.”

This has been one of Juve’s worse start to a season and it threatens to push the club further away from the top.

The Bianconeri finished the last campaign just inside the top four, and they risk finishing in a worse position at the end of this season.

It is good that a leading figure like Dybala is calling for action that would turn their season around, but his performance also has to improve on the pitch and he needs to lead by example from the front.

The attacker hasn’t scored in the last two defeats and needs to get his scoring boots out for the games against Zenit Saint Petersburg and Fiorentina.