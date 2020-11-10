Paulo Dybala has two months to prove he wants to stay with Juventus

Sport Mediaset claims that Paolo Dybala has two months to work himself into the plans of Andrea Pirlo, otherwise he will be sacrificed by the Bianconeri.

The Argentinean has been one of the club’s key players since he joined them from Palermo in 2015.

He has been relied on by the club for his magical performances sometimes, but this season hasn’t been a good one for him.

The report pointed out that the attacker is struggling with his physical form, but even more damning is that he has had issues with his mental state as well, specifically his motivation.

Sport Mediaset also reckons that Dybala doesn’t seem to feature in the plans of Andrea Pirlo at the moment and the Argentinean knows it.

Adding that he has also been weighed down by the issue of his contract renewal.

The club and the player’s camp haven’t been able to meet in the middle ground in their bid to hand him a new deal, and it seems to be affecting his performances for them as well.

The report adds that Dybala is more dispensable than Cristiano Ronaldo who is on a mammoth salary at the moment.

He has two months to prove his worth and perhaps also reduce his contract demands if he wants to remain at Juventus.