Paulo Dybala insists his side played ‘great’ in earning an ‘important point’

Paulo Dybala was happy with his side’s performance today, despite Juventus not winning against Inter Milan as planned.

The Old Lady trailed for much of the match, conceding inside the opening 20 minutes thanks to Edin Dzeko’s effort, with our equaliser not coming until an 88th minute penalty, which was only awarded after VAR stopped play to check a foul on Alex Sandro on the edge of the box.

We gave as good as we got on the field however, despite being away to the current Serie A champions, with neither side making any major errors throughout the 90 minutes.

Dybala is happy with his side’s effort and performance after a tough draw, but did move to admit that we need to work on the attacking phase of our game, although he isn’t complaining about our recent wins.

“We always play to win, but today we played against a great team and the way the game was going, we got an important point,” Dybala said after the full-time whistle(as translated by Juventus.com). “We need to improve in the offensive phase, but we aim to win every time. Always taking it by a one-goal difference is not easy, but if you win 1-0, that’s okay.”

Dybala then added that he now saw himself as one of the more experienced players in the squad, and is eager to help his team-mates any way he can, stating: “Lately I was forced to sit out with an injury, so I’m very happy with this goal. After so many years here, I have learned from so many teammates, from so many leaders and now I am trying to help the younger ones. I think my time has come and I’ll always try to do my best for the team.”

I cannot complain with Juve stealing a point away to Inter, especially after the match was played out, although I’m sure the Nerazzurri will have some issue with having led for so long in the matchup.

Patrick