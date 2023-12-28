Paulo Dybala is making progress in his fitness journey and is eager to play against his former club Juventus this weekend. Dybala, who spent several years with Juventus before moving to AS Roma as a free agent last season, remains a key player for Roma and one of Serie A’s top attackers. However, persistent injury issues, which played a role in Juventus not renewing his contract, have continued to affect him in Rome.

Despite being unfit for several weeks, Dybala is now working on regaining full fitness, and Tuttomercatoweb reports that he is keen on participating in the upcoming match against Juventus. The Bianconeri are aiming for a victory to stay close to Inter, but Roma poses a significant challenge for them, and they are aware of the threat the team poses.

While it remains unclear whether Dybala will be fit enough to play in the match, the report emphasises that the Argentine forward is making progress in his recovery.

Juve FC Says

Dybala has been one of the finest players in Serie A over the years and continues to do well in the competition.

He is not the most important player at Roma and we must focus on defeating the team regardless of who plays or not.