Paulo Dybala: ‘Not 100% yet’

Paulo Dybala admits he’s not 100% yet having taken two months to recover from COVID-19 but is looking forward to the return of football.

The 26-year-old forward spent an extended period in self-isolation with his girlfriend after testing positive for the virus.

“I had Coronavirus, but I feel much better now,” Dybala said via Instagram live.

“I am still not quite at 100 per cent, but I’m pretty good. We’re back to training now and football is coming back, so soon we’ll be able to do what we love the most.

“I hope we can enjoy ourselves and entertain people too.

“It’ll be wonderful that fans will get the chance to see a different game every single day.”