Paulo Dybala return date revealed following scan

Paulo Dybala missed Juventus’ game against Parma yesterday and it has now been revealed that his problem isn’t that serious.

The Bianconeri released their team sheet ahead of the game and the former Palermo man was surprisingly missing.

They went on to win the game 4-0, safe to say that they didn’t miss him that much, but he remains a key player for the club and fans will want to know when he will return.

Calciomercato says that the scan he underwent yesterday showed that he didn’t suffer a serious injury and he could be available to play for the club on Tuesday against Fiorentina.

However, the Bianconeri might also decide to leave him out of the game which would be their last league game of the year, as a precaution.

That would probably be the best thing to do and that would give him the chance to return to the club a fitter player after the winter break next year.

Fiorentina would represent a tough test for the Bianconeri with Federico Chiesa facing his former team for the first time since he left them.

Juve is expected to nevertheless, to build on their 4-0 win over Parma by earning another win in that game.