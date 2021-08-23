Paulo Dybala rightfully called up to Argentina squad after almost two years

Argentina have moved to recall Juventus forward Paulo Dybala back into their senior squad for the first time in almost two years.

The 27 year-old put on a spectacle at the weekend despite the Old Lady’s implosion which saw us drop points from a two-goal lead.

The former Palermo star picked up a goal and a spectacular assist in his first match back, having ended the previous campaign well on his return to fitness, although his campaign was marred by numerous issues including suffering with Coronavirus.

Dybala will now be in line to make his first appearance for his country since November 2019 when he took on Uruguay in a 2-2 friendly draw, with the DailyMail naming Sergio Aguero’s absence as possible reasoning..

With just one more match for Juve before the international break, I can’t help but have preferred Dybala not to have been travelling to join up with his international side, as after his struggles with injuries last term, I feel like we will have to worry about him returning to us unscathed, especially with the slim possibility that he could contract Covid again, with international training camps not having been kind to us since the pandemic began.

Patrick