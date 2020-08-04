Paulo Dybala voted Serie A MVP

The Lega Serie A have announced their best player awards for the season with Paulo Dybala being voted as MVP for the 2019/20 season.

Serie A’s governing body announced the awards earlier today with La Joya being voted Most Valuable Player following his strong campaign for the Bianconeri.

The Argentine managed 17 goals in all competitions this season and is widely seen as the creative force behind Juve’s success this season.

The full list includes Bianconeri goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny and Dejan Kulusevski who was voted as Best Young Player:

Best Goalkeeper: Wojciech Szczesny

Best Defender: Stefan De Vrij

Best Midfielder: Papu Gomez

Best Forward: Ciro Immobile

Best Young player: Dejan Kulusevski

MVP: Paulo Dybala