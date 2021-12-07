Paulo Dybala’s contract holding up talks between Juventus and another player

Juventus has been in talks with Paulo Dybala over a contract extension for much of the last year.

The attacker is arguably the most important offensive player at the club, and his current deal expires in 2022.

Juve and the former Palermo man want to continue their relationship, but there has been no official announcement that they have reached an agreement.

He isn’t the only player that would be out of a contract at the club in the summer, but he is so important that a new report says the Bianconeri has to finish discussions with him before they turn to other players.

Il Bianconero claims Federico Bernardeschi is also due to hold talks over a new deal with the club.

His current contract similarly expires at the end of this season and he wants to stay at the club.

However, Juve is focused on keeping Dybala for now. When they have secured an agreement for him, they will turn to Bernardeschi and the rest.

Juve FC Says

Dybala is an important part of the current Juve team and you can’t blame the club for prioritising him.

Although he has been struggling with his fitness in this campaign, the Bianconeri chances of winning a match increases when he is in the team.

Because Bernardeschi clearly wants to stay and he isn’t a first-team regular, agreeing with him would not take much time.