AC Milan has enjoyed some impressive victories this season, including a remarkable triumph over defending Champions League holders Real Madrid in Spain. Despite Real Madrid’s reputation for being nearly unbeatable, especially at home, Milan defied the odds and claimed a famous win in the prestigious competition. In addition to that, they also managed to defeat Inter Milan in Serie A, further proving their ability to compete against the best. With such achievements under their belt, Milan will be full of confidence as they prepare to face Juventus this weekend in another Serie A clash, following the international break.

For both teams, this match is crucial in their pursuit of the Serie A title, as neither can afford to drop points. Juventus is fully aware of the importance of securing a win. However, the same pressure applies to AC Milan, who are also striving to maintain their position near the top of the table. Milan’s manager, Paolo Fonseca, was recently asked whether he would adopt the same tactics that led to their victory over Real Madrid when they face Juventus. In response, Fonseca acknowledged the differences between the two teams, stating, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb: “I think it will be a different game. I think Juve is stronger defensively than Real Madrid, as a team they defend better.”

This is certainly high praise for Juventus, recognising their solid defensive structure. Real Madrid is widely regarded as one of the best teams in the world, and for Fonseca to suggest that Juventus defends better than them is a significant compliment. Nevertheless, Juventus will need to remain focused on their own strengths and ensure they execute their own game plan effectively if they want to take all three points. With both teams well aware of the stakes, this encounter promises to be a thrilling contest that could play a pivotal role in shaping the Serie A title race. Juventus will need to stay disciplined and organised defensively while capitalising on their opportunities to secure a crucial win.