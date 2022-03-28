‘Paulo is Juve’ – Former star will be ‘sorry’ to see Dybala leave

Paulo Dybala is set to leave Juventus on a free transfer come the end of the season, and Mehdi Benatia admits that he wasn’t expecting this scenario to play out.

The Argentine is into the final months of his current playing deal in Turin, and recent reports from both the player’s entourage as well as the club claimed that there would be no agreement on a new contract.

The rumours now all stem around where he will be come the new season, but one who was shocked to hear the latest reports was Benatia, claiming that Paulo Dybala ‘is Juve’.

When asked by TuttoJuve if he expected to Dybala to be leaving on a free transfer, Benatia replied: “Honestly no. For me, Paulo is Juve, in recent years he has always been at the centre of the project as number 10, goalscorer and captain in the absence of Giorgio (Chiellini). He has always been in love with Juventus, unfortunately he had ups and downs with the club and this was the final decision. I am so sorry, because I would have liked to see Dyba again here in Turin.”

I have to agree. I was not ready for the news that Dybala would be allowed to leave, and even now when all fingers point to his exit for nothing without any further negotiations to be held, I still hold hope that there will be a change in stance by both parties.

I don’t think there is a single Juve fan who will be happy to see him go, and it certainly will be a sad day when he finally departs.

Patrick