Paulo Montero and Massimo Brambilla earn new contracts at Juventus

Juventus Next Gen coach Massimo Brambilla and U19 manager Paolo Montero have earned new contracts until 2024.

The Bianconeri have announced the news through the club’s official website. Both men asserted their roles last summer.

For his part, Brambilla fell short of leading the Next Gen to the Serie C playoffs. The young squad finished 13th in the league standings.

Nevertheless, the club found success in the Coppa Italia Serie C, but just missed out on the trophy after losing 3-5 on aggregate at the hands of Vicenza.

Therefore, the management decided to renew its trust in the former Atalanta U19 manager, granting him a new one-year contract.

As for Montero, he didn’t find major success with the Primavera squad, but he did a remarkable job when it comes to developing youngsters. The likes of Dean Huijsen and Kenan Yildiz earned mid-season promotions to the Next Gen.

The former Juventus and Uruguay defender expressed his delight after signing the new contract.