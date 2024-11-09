There are growing questions about Juventus’s progress under new manager Thiago Motta, with some fans and pundits unconvinced about whether the club has made meaningful improvements since his appointment. Motta, who took over in the summer from Massimiliano Allegri—who faced criticism for Juventus’s lack of dynamism and inconsistency—was expected to bring a fresh approach. However, Juventus’s ongoing struggles, particularly with goal-scoring, have left many fans questioning if a real transformation has taken place.

The Bianconeri’s inability to consistently find the back of the net has been a recurring issue, a challenge they also experienced under Allegri. Despite Motta’s efforts to instil a more attacking and efficient style, Juventus remains plagued by missed opportunities and scoring inefficiencies, leading to disappointing results and dropped points. This persistent problem has raised concerns among fans, who expected Motta to address the club’s historical weaknesses more effectively. As of now, Juventus has had a mix of draws and narrow wins, with some supporters starting to doubt if Motta’s tactics and philosophy are suited to push the club to the top of the Serie A table.

Motta remains hopeful about the team’s potential and believes that Juventus is on the right path. He’s expressed a commitment to evolving the team’s playing style, although he recognizses the pressure to deliver more consistent performances. Addressing Motta’s journey and potential, former Juventus midfielder Paulo Sousa recently offered his support. As reported by Tuttojuve, Sousa stated, “Motta did very well in Bologna and will repeat himself at Juve where there is a culture of victory… The matrix, as we know, is common.” Sousa, who acknowledges the difficulty of stepping into such a high-pressure role, suggests that Motta has both the skill and mentality needed for success, pointing to his experience at Bologna as evidence.

Sousa’s comments underscore that rebuilding takes time and that Juventus’s revival under Motta is unlikely to be instant. Fans hoping for an immediate turnaround are reminded by Sousa that “his team needs time to improve.” He implies that expecting a complete overhaul so quickly might be unrealistic. In the meantime, Motta faces the challenge of balancing immediate demands with the long-term vision for a stronger, more competitive Juventus.