Paulo Sousa discusses where Inter and Juventus match will be won

Former Juventus and Inter Milan man Paulo Sousa has discussed the Derby d’Italia match between both clubs this evening.

Juve and Inter are two of the best clubs in the land, but they have underachieved for much of this season.

Two points separate them before this game, but none is inside the top four.

The Bianconeri are on a run of three league wins and will want to improve on it when they face their rivals.

However, Sousa insists they and their opponents have weaknesses that can be exploited by the other team to score goals.

He then proceeds to tell Juve how they can earn more from the fixture.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“Each team has some weaknesses. Inter and Juve are on the flanks . It is important to exploit these corridors to create superiority not only in numbers, but in solutions: skip the man, cross, change speed. Inter have the best squad in Serie A. Attacks the depth quickly, which Juve suffers even if it is low. Juve must finalize all attacks and always shoot in order not to leave the field at restarts.”

Juve FC Says

Inter and Juve games are always unpredictable and both clubs always give their best to ensure they get the points.

We expect our boys to attack this game with the knowledge that they will only win if they give it all they have.