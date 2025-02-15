Juventus face Inter Milan in Serie A this weekend, and it is one of the most anticipated matches on the continent. With both teams battling for supremacy in Italy, this clash carries significant weight in the title race.

Juve remain the most successful club in the country historically, but in recent seasons, Inter have assembled a formidable squad that few teams in the league can compete with. While the Bianconeri have struggled to keep up with their rivals from Milan, they showed tremendous character in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

That match was a thrilling encounter, where Juventus could have been overwhelmed, with Inter creating numerous chances to win comfortably. However, the Bianconeri punished their opponents for their missed opportunities and managed to secure a dramatic 4-4 draw. That result was a huge confidence boost, and they maintained an unbeaten run in Serie A for a significant period following that game.

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

However, that streak has now come to an end, and Juventus are looking to rebuild momentum. They come into this fixture on the back of a three-game winning run, hoping to continue that form against their biggest rivals. A victory over Inter would not only boost their title aspirations but also send a strong message to the rest of the league.

Despite Juve’s determination, pundit Paulo Sousa believes Inter remain the superior side and should be favourites to win the match. Speaking to TuttoJuve, he said:

“I see Inter as the favourite, a feeling I almost always have when watching Serie A: for me, Simone Inzaghi has the best squad in Italy, together with Milan because the players available to Sergio Conceição also have great potential. A reason to consider Inter the favourite in tomorrow night’s eagerly awaited challenge on Juve’s pitch? The midfield above all: that’s the department that makes the whole team go round.”

Inter Milan is undoubtedly a difficult opponent, and Juventus must be extremely cautious. If they are not at their best, there is a real risk of suffering a humiliating defeat at home. Thiago Motta’s men must rise to the occasion and prove they can compete with the best if they want to remain in the title race.