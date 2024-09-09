Former Juventus player Paulo Sousa is confident that the club is in good hands under Thiago Motta and will remain in the Serie A title race alongside Inter Milan for much of the season.

Juventus is competing strongly despite a managerial change and a shift in their playing style.

The Bianconeri has continued to impress under Motta’s leadership. Their strong start to the season has been so seamless that many may not realise they’ve changed their manager and brought in several new players.

Inter Milan remains the team to beat, with a settled squad that is poised to defend their league title. However, Juventus is shaping up as a serious contender, and Sousa believes the men in black and white have what it takes to stay in the title race and challenge for the Scudetto.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Thiago Motta has cut the ties with the past. He has his ideas and he will carry them forward in any case. The Bianconeri will also fight for the Scudetto with the Nerazzurri until the end, it will be a head to head”.

Juve FC Says

We certainly have started well, and most people believe in us now, but we must stay focused.