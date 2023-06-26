Paulo Sousa wants Juventus youngster for his midfield at Salernitana

Salernitana manager Paulo Sousa is determined to bolster his midfield ahead of the upcoming season, with Juventus midfielder Fabio Miretti emerging as a top target for the Serie A newcomers.

Miretti finds himself down the pecking order at Juventus, falling behind Nicolo Fagioli in the midfield hierarchy. As the transfer window progresses, it appears that Miretti could be made available for a loan move, providing an opportunity for him to gain valuable playing time elsewhere.

Salernitana has recognised Miretti’s potential and sees him as a crucial addition to their midfield unit. The club is convinced that the talented midfielder can become a key figure in their team as they prepare for the challenges of the upcoming campaign.

While Salernitana has other potential transfer targets in mind, reports from Tuttomercatoweb indicate that Miretti is the preferred choice for the central midfield role. The club believes that his technical abilities and skillset align perfectly with their plans for the season ahead.

As the transfer window unfolds, it remains to be seen whether Juventus will grant Miretti the opportunity to pursue a loan move. Should the pieces fall into place, Salernitana will eagerly welcome Miretti to their squad, counting on his presence to strengthen their midfield and contribute to their ambitions in Serie A.

Juve FC Says

Miretti did not play so much towards the end of last season and it seems obvious that Fagioli has developed further than he has.

The latter has spent some time on loan. Perhaps a similar move will make Miretti stronger and better prepared to play for us by the time he returns to the club.