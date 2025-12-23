Napoli lifted the Italian Super Cup yesterday, yet much of the wider football audience appeared largely unaware that the competition was even taking place. This lack of attention is not entirely surprising, particularly given that Juventus were not among the four clubs involved. The Bianconeri failed to meet the required criteria based on their performances last season, while Napoli took full advantage of the opportunity presented to them.

Antonio Conte’s side deserve recognition for securing the trophy, but the occasion itself felt subdued. Matches were played in front of visibly empty seats, creating an atmosphere that fell short of expectations for a competition designed to showcase Italian football on an international stage. The tournament was staged in Saudi Arabia for commercial and sponsorship reasons, yet many Italian supporters chose not to travel, further contributing to the muted response.

Juventus absence felt at the Super Cup

Juventus remain one of the most prominent clubs in world football and are historically the most successful side in Italy. Their absence was keenly felt, particularly in a market that values star power and global appeal. Had Juventus been involved, Luciano Spalletti might have claimed his first trophy with the club at an early stage, while organisers would likely have benefited from greater interest and attendance.

There was a time when Juventus’ participation alone guaranteed packed stadiums. During an earlier edition of the competition, the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo ensured widespread attention and strong crowds. In contrast, this year’s tournament struggled to attract spectators, highlighting how much the appeal of certain clubs influences the success of such events abroad.

Criticism of hosting strategy

Massimo Pavan has suggested that the lack of Juventus was a key reason behind the low turnout, offering his view according to Tuttojuve. He said, “Congratulations to Napoli, but in Saudi Arabia they wanted Juve. From what I understand, Juve first, then Inter and Milan, wanted these teams in Saudi Arabia to fill the stadiums, the other teams weren’t interested. Napoli won, well done Napoli, but if you want to export your brand, you need full stadiums, and you can do that with those teams, otherwise, you’re staying home. I don’t think the Arabs will be very happy, thanks to Juve, they once had Ronaldo.”