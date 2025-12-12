Massimo Pavan has expressed serious concerns about Juventus’ prospects in their upcoming Serie A clash with Bologna, warning that a repeat of their midweek performance against Pafos would not be enough to secure victory. The men in black and white needed considerable time to overcome the stubborn Cypriot side, and while they ultimately claimed the points, the quality of the display left much to be desired. Following their recent league defeat to Napoli, Juventus are under pressure to return to winning ways, yet Bologna represents one of the toughest challenges they could face this season.

Juventus Must Raise Their Game

Juventus are aware that every opponent presents a unique challenge and that consistency is essential for success. Although they won against Pafos, the performance failed to inspire confidence. Bologna have demonstrated over recent seasons that they can consistently compete with and even beat Juventus. Pavan believes that only a disciplined and complete display will be sufficient if the Bianconeri are to avoid another setback, particularly given the strength and organisation of their upcoming opponents.

Critique from Pavan

Speaking via Tuttojuve, Pavan offered a candid assessment of Juventus’ display, stating: “Juventus definitely needs to raise their game if they want to do well in Bologna. Spalletti used the right word, embarrassing. Some of their decisions against Pafos gave off exactly that feeling. I understand the crowd did not help either, but I understand the frustration when you see certain mistakes. I hope the team starts playing two halves and not just one.” His remarks underline concerns about lapses in concentration and a lack of sustained intensity, issues that could prove costly against a disciplined Bologna side.

With rising expectations and mounting pressure, Juventus must deliver a full and consistent performance if they are to secure a crucial Serie A victory and respond positively following recent setbacks.