Juventus have shown encouraging signs of progress in their recent performances under new manager Luciano Spalletti. Despite being held to a draw by Sporting Club in their latest Champions League fixture, the team’s improvement compared to previous weeks has been noticeable. The Bianconeri appear more organised, energetic, and confident, suggesting that Spalletti’s influence is beginning to take effect.

The club is eager for a swift return to form, particularly in Serie A, where they currently trail in the title race. The upcoming derby against Torino presents an important opportunity for Juventus to demonstrate consistency and momentum before the international break. Matches between the two Turin sides are always fiercely contested, and Spalletti’s men will need to maintain focus and discipline to avoid a setback in what promises to be a challenging fixture.

Signs of Revival Under Spalletti

In their two matches under Spalletti so far, Juventus have looked far more cohesive and purposeful than in recent outings under the previous manager. The players seem to have embraced the new tactical approach, showing greater intensity and creativity, particularly in transition. This sense of renewed energy has rekindled optimism among supporters that the team can soon re-enter the title race.

However, as with any managerial transition, consistency remains key. Juventus will need to build on these positive performances by turning encouraging signs into concrete results. The derby against Torino offers the perfect stage for Spalletti’s side to demonstrate that their improvement is sustainable rather than fleeting.

Pavan’s View on Juventus’ Progress

Journalist Massimo Pavan has shared his thoughts on Juventus’ recent displays, emphasising that the weekend’s match will provide a clearer indication of their true progress. As cited by Tuttojuve, he said: “I saw a new light, but on Saturday we’ll have our definitive answer. Against Sporting, we finally had the reaction we hadn’t seen in the games against Como or Lazio. Playing at home helps, but let’s remember that even against Atalanta and Borussia, despite going behind, we managed to draw. The problem of conceding goals remains evident: we’re conceding too many. On Saturday, we’ll see if the light we showed tonight is real. We need to win without any ifs or buts to confirm the positive signs seen on the pitch.”

Pavan’s remarks highlight both the optimism surrounding Juventus’ recent performances and the lingering concerns about defensive stability. While there is clear evidence of progress under Spalletti, the match against Torino will serve as a decisive test of whether the Bianconeri’s resurgence is genuine. A convincing victory would confirm the upward trajectory that fans and analysts alike have begun to notice in the early stages of Spalletti’s tenure.