Moise Kean is on the verge of completing his transfer to Fiorentina after a disappointing spell with Juventus.

The striker had limited playing time and failed to score any goals for Juventus last season.

With Juve’s new manager not favouring him, Kean has accepted an offer to join Fiorentina.

The deal is in its final stages, and both clubs are expected to officially announce it in the coming days.

This transfer is beneficial for all parties involved, as Juventus needed to offload Kean, and the striker sought a new opportunity where he can contribute regularly under a manager who trusts him.

Speaking about the move, pundit Massimo Pavan said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“It seems that for Kean they almost gave a gift to Juve, but if Mulattieri was valued at 7 million then Kean was worth three times that, the problem was the contractual expiry, considering that he is a 2000 both Juventus and Fiorentina could have made a good deal”.

Juve FC Says

Selling Kean is one of the best pieces of business we have done because he could have remained at the club and made zero impact.

We now have a space to add a more lethal striker to our group, and it will be great to see who the club signs as his replacement.