Juventus has reportedly opened the door for Danilo to leave in the January transfer window, a decision that has left pundit Massimo Pavan surprised. The Brazilian defender, who is also the club’s captain, did not start the season as a first-choice option but has since regained relevance following a series of injuries in Juve’s defensive ranks.

Danilo’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season, and given the current defensive challenges faced by the team, many expected the Bianconeri to retain him until the campaign’s conclusion. However, recent reports suggest that Juventus is now willing to part ways with the veteran defender in January, a surprising reversal of their earlier stance.

Interest in Danilo has been steady over the last few months, with Napoli and several clubs from Saudi Arabia expressing a desire to sign him. Despite this, Juventus had previously maintained that the 33-year-old was not available for transfer. The sudden shift in their approach is reportedly driven by the desire to generate funds from his sale while they still can.

Pavan reacted to the news with surprise, especially considering Juventus’ ongoing involvement in the Champions League. Speaking to TuttoJuve, Pavan said: “I would be surprised by Danilo’s transfer, having two Champions League games to play. It would be a slightly risky choice with few replacements in defence. It would be better after the two European games, if anything.”

Danilo’s leadership and experience have been crucial for Juventus, and losing him mid-season could prove costly. As captain, he has played a pivotal role in holding the team together during difficult moments. Allowing him to leave would require Juventus to find a suitable replacement, a process that could take time and disrupt the defensive setup.

The club must weigh the financial benefits of selling Danilo against the risks of destabilising the squad. A new signing would need time to adapt to Juventus’ system and build chemistry with teammates, a challenge that could impact the team’s performance in crucial games.

If Danilo does leave, it will mark a significant turning point for Juventus, one that must be managed carefully to avoid derailing their season.