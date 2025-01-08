Massimo Pavan has dismissed rumours suggesting that Dusan Vlahovic could leave Juventus during this transfer window, emphasising that such talk is unrealistic given the striker’s importance to the team. Vlahovic has been the only recognised striker at the club this season, and with fans hoping for reinforcements this month, his departure would seem highly unlikely.

The Serbian forward is contracted to Juventus until 2026, but there is reportedly tension between the player and the club regarding a potential renewal. Juventus is looking to reduce his salary in any new deal, a proposal Vlahovic has yet to accept. This situation has raised concerns that the club could face a similar dilemma to the one they experienced with Federico Chiesa if the standoff persists.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Selling Vlahovic at the end of the season might seem like a pragmatic solution for Juventus if no renewal agreement is reached. However, Pavan insists that such a scenario is inconceivable in January, given Vlahovic’s crucial role as the team’s leading scorer this term. Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, Pavan firmly dismissed the rumours, saying: “Certain rumours seem like a joke. Today, talking about Vlahovic’s departure is equivalent to fantasy football. However, it’s a different story for June. If he doesn’t renew in the summer, anything could happen.”

Juventus’ objectives for the season would make selling Vlahovic midway through the campaign unthinkable. He remains pivotal to the team’s attacking setup, and any sale now would severely hinder their chances of success. While the summer could bring a different conversation, for now, Juventus appears committed to keeping the Serbian forward, as letting him go would jeopardise their ambitions.