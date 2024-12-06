Juventus and Dusan Vlahovic have been in ongoing discussions regarding an extension to the striker’s current contract, which is set to expire in 2026. The Serbian international has been a cornerstone of the Bianconeri’s attack, remaining integral to the team’s plans under their new manager despite periods of inconsistency since his arrival.

The club views Vlahovic as one of its most important players, but they also face significant financial constraints. To secure his future, Juventus is pushing for the striker to agree to a contract extension that includes a reduction in his current salary. This has been a sticking point in negotiations, as Vlahovic’s existing deal entitles him to earn approximately €12 million net annually. This figure far exceeds Juventus’ revised wage structure, which aims to cap top salaries at a lower threshold.

Reports suggest that Vlahovic is resistant to accepting a reduced salary, complicating efforts to reach an agreement. If no compromise is found, there is a growing concern that the 24-year-old could allow his contract to run its course, leaving Juventus in a precarious position as the expiration date approaches.

(Photo by Daniela Porcelli/Getty Images)

Amid speculation of a rift between the player and the club, Massimo Pavan, a well-known Juventus commentator, has dismissed such claims. Speaking to Tuttojuve, Pavan emphasised the importance of Vlahovic to the team, stating:

“I don’t understand those who say there is a rift between Juventus and Vlahovic. Obviously, he has to renew to stay, but we’ll talk about it in due time. For now, he is needed like bread and has to play as a starter.”

Vlahovic’s presence in the squad is essential for Juventus, particularly as they aim to compete domestically and in Europe. While his future remains uncertain, the hope among fans and club officials alike is that a resolution can be reached soon, ensuring the Serbian continues to lead the line in Turin.