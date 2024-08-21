Barcelona is the latest club linked with a move for Federico Chiesa, as the attacker finds himself increasingly sidelined in Juventus’ plans.

With just a year remaining on his contract, Chiesa is the most valuable player among Juventus’ potential departures, and the Bianconeri are determined not to lose him as a free agent next summer.

Juventus is actively trying to offload him this summer, and the Azzurri star remains calm, with a preference for joining a top club.

After showing no interest in approaches from Roma and Napoli, Chiesa is now being linked with a move to Barcelona.

The Catalans have turned their attention to him after failing to secure Nico Williams, though they are reportedly looking for a favourable deal, according to Massimo Pavan.

The Spanish side knows Juventus’ situation and will not offer more than 15m euros. The pundit said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Barcelona will haggle over the price, they are in terrible financial shape, and they will pay Chiesa if they take him it’s a pittance. At most, they will offer between 12 and 14 million, just enough to avoid a capital loss, a pittance compared to the valuation of 25-30 million which would be the minimum wage.

“However, with one year to go until the end there aren’t many solutions. Better to cash in a little, rather than see him go to Inter for free”.

Juve FC Says

Everyone knows Chiesa’s situation at Juve and this could truly affect how much we are offered for his signature because they know if we do not accept that, then we will be stuck with him and lose him for free.