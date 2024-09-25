Juventus has a goalscoring problem they need to solve; otherwise, all their hard work will not bear fruit.

In the summer, they had the option to replace Dusan Vlahovic, but Thiago Motta chose to trust the Serbian striker.

Since joining Juve, Vlahovic’s defense has been that he was playing under the defense-minded Max Allegri.

Because of this, Motta decided to keep him as the focal point of the attack while rebuilding Juve. However, the manager, known for his emphasis on meritocracy, now seems to be losing patience with the Serbian striker.

In Juventus’ last match, Vlahovic was subbed off at halftime after another underwhelming performance, and the club is now actively searching for a solution to their goalscoring issues.

According to Massimo Pavan, Cristiano Giuntoli wants to determine whether this is a temporary slump or if Juventus needs to sign a new striker.

Pavan said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Giuntoli is trying to understand if Juventus’ goal-scoring problem is temporary and can be cured by itself or if he needs some medicine in January, whether it’s Jonathan David or someone else we’ll see, the Canadian is a good prospect but everyone tells me he’s a bit inconsistent and he also pays for the Champions League preliminaries and the America’s Cup, for free he’s a bargain but his salary won’t be low, so we need to evaluate carefully”.

Vlahovic has to improve his performance and start scoring soon; otherwise, he will be replaced as our first-choice striker.