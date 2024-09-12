Juventus will face Empoli in their next Serie A game this weekend, and it is a match that fans expect them to win.

At the start of the domestic campaign, the men in black and white are among the most in-form clubs in Europe, and supporters are confident that they will continue to secure victories and make progress.

However, it will be a game-by-game process, with the current focus on this weekend’s fixture against the Blues.

While Empoli recognises Juventus as the favourites, they will put up a strong fight, so the Bianconeri will need to work hard to secure all three points from the match.

Both teams are coming off the international break, which may have impacted their preparations depending on the number of key players who were away.

Some Juventus stars stayed behind during the break to prepare for this fixture, and Massimo Pavan suggests that Motta could benefit from having these players ready and available for the game.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“It’s not an easy match and one to be taken with a pinch of salt, but Thiago Motta has an advantage.

“During the break for the national teams, in fact, many of the big names were not called up and worked regularly at Continassa, so the coach will be able to field a team that has trained continuously in recent days”.

Whoever is picked to wear our shirt in that game has to give their best and prove they deserve to keep playing.