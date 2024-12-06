Juventus is in the market for a new defender as they face a defensive crisis following the long-term injuries to Gleison Bremer and Juan Cabal. Both players have suffered ACL tears, leaving a significant gap in the squad. It’s unlikely that either defender will return before the end of the season, forcing Juventus to act quickly in the upcoming January transfer window to reinforce their backline.

These injuries are a major setback for the Bianconeri, who have relied on Bremer as a cornerstone of their defence since his arrival from Torino. His absence, coupled with Cabal’s injury, has highlighted the lack of depth in Juventus’ defensive ranks. The team now faces a critical challenge: maintaining their title challenge in Serie A and competing on other fronts while shoring up their weakened backline.

Juventus recognises that the second half of the season is crucial. Adding defensive reinforcements in January will be essential if the club is to maintain its momentum and finish the campaign strongly. However, signing quality players in the winter window is never easy, as top clubs are often reluctant to let go of key players mid-season. This difficulty is compounded by financial considerations, as Juventus navigates a challenging transfer market.

Massimo Pavan, a prominent voice in Italian football, has shed light on Juventus’ struggles to secure their top targets. Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, Pavan revealed the obstacles Juventus faces in signing high-profile defenders:

“The clause of Antonio Silva, who is the name at the top of the technical director’s list, is out of the market, and also David Hancko, who would be an excellent signing, is valued by Feyenoord at over 30 million, while Skriniar, who would probably be happy to come to Turin, would hardly accept the substantial reduction in his contract that he would have in Bianconero compared to what he earns in Paris.”

Despite these challenges, Juventus trusts their sporting director, Cristiano Giuntoli, to find suitable reinforcements. His expertise and network in the transfer market could be the key to identifying affordable yet reliable options.