After overcoming Cagliari on Saturday night, Juventus currently sit on top of the table as they await this evening’s encounter between Inter and Frosinone.

The Nerazzurri will be looking to regain the lead with a home win over the Serie B champions.

Nevertheless, the Canarini have cemented themselves as the Dark Horses of Italian football with a series of eyebrow-raising results and impressive displays.

For their part, Juventus fans will be hoping for a gift from their own youngsters who currently play on loan at Frosinone.

Matias Soulé has been one of the best revelations of the season and already has five strikes to his name. Moreover, Enzo Barrenechea has established himself as a regular starter in the double pivot.

On the other hand, Kaio Jorge is yet to earn a run in the starting lineup.

The Brazilian has recently returned from a horrific injury that kept him on the sidelines for 18 months.

The 21-year-old only received a couple of brief cameos in Serie A. However, he provided a sublime assist in the Coppa Italia.

Italian journalist Massimo Pavan advises Frosinone coach Eusebio Di Francesco to unleash Kaio Jorge against Inter, arguing that the young striker will be hellbent on proving his worth against Simone Inzaghi’s men.

“If I were Di Francesco, I would bet on Kaio Jorge. He would give his life to score against Inter,” said Pavan as published by TuttoJuve.

“Unfortunately, I don’t expect Frosinone to perform miracles based on Inter’s strength. But I expect the three Bianconeri playing with the Ciociari to give everything as if they were playing for the Scudetto.”

Juventus and Inter will clash heads in a direct Scudetto showdown after the international break.