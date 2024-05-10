There is a lot of uncertainty surrounding Juventus, with their fans eagerly awaiting the decisions that will be made in the summer.

The men in black and white have endured a tough few campaigns as they struggle to return to the top of Italian football.

Since Allegri returned to the bench in 2021, every season has been similar to the last one, making it difficult for the team to climb back to the top of the league standings.

Due to off-field problems that are clearly out of the club’s control, Juventus’s support base is divided over the manager’s future.

Some fans believe he deserves another chance because no manager could do better under the same conditions.

However, others believe that if he were the right manager, the team would be performing better than it is now.

Juventus-focused journalist Massimo Pavan is convinced that the time has come for change.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“If Juve had had a terrible first half of the championship and an excellent second half it would have been different . because it would mean that the team is growing.

“But no, and for the third year in a row Juventus have scored the same goals and scored the same points next year it is necessary to change gear, trying a new coach or giving Allegri some top players , but I don’t know if the club has the financial resources to follow this second team.”

Juve FC Says

We need change because we cannot continue doing the same thing and expect a different result.