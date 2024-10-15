Thiago Motta is facing a challenging period as Juventus manager, with several players injured in the season’s opening weeks.

Despite the setbacks, the team has been playing well and winning matches for several weeks, exceeding expectations. However, the season is still in its early stages, and many more games lie ahead.

As the team prepares to return to club action in the coming weeks, Juventus is grappling with injuries to key players. They have already lost Gleison Bremer for the remainder of the season, while Nicolás González and Teun Koopmeiners are sidelined in the short term.

The Bianconeri will aim to continue winning without their key players in the coming weeks. According to Massimo Pavan, injuries are not the only reason he believes Motta has been unlucky.

He explains, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“At the moment Motta has already won the bad luck prize, not only 20% of the serious episodes of errors have involved Juventus, he has also lost his best defender for the whole season and he doesn’t know if and when he will have the other summer signings, moreover all injuries not due to preparation or anything else.”

Juve FC Says

We have navigated through a tough period in the last few weeks and we can continue to do so despite being very unlucky at the moment.