Thiago Motta’s Juventus team has drawn numerous games this season, leading to comparisons with Max Allegri‘s more cautious style from last season. While Juve was anticipated to challenge for the Serie A title, their frequent draws have them struggling to hold a top-four spot. However, there are key differences between this season and last, especially considering the new manager, squad changes, and Juventus’s participation in European competition, which adds to their fatigue and rotational needs.

This comparison, though frequent, has limitations. Massimo Pavan recently noted that last season’s Juve, under Allegri, did not have the additional challenge of European fixtures, giving them a point advantage in Serie A through extra rest and preparation time. Pavan criticised the media’s comparison, stating, as reported by Tuttojuve, “The comparison between Allegri and Motta loses meaning because Juve are playing the cup. The same media that do it are the same ones that last year said that Juve without cups earns 7-8 more points. I have the feeling that Juve and Motta are being attacked for nothing.”

Motta’s Juventus is also adapting to a new tactical setup and a handful of summer signings who still need time to integrate fully. Despite the struggles, Juventus remains unbeaten in Serie A, showcasing resilience, if not the ruthless efficiency fans desire. The adjustments needed to avoid draws are still in process, but this version of Juventus shows potential to grow beyond last season’s limitations. Motta’s more offensive approach promises a stronger focus on long-term team coherence, with greater squad depth and technical versatility.

To turn draws into wins, Juventus will need to optimize the squad’s integration and become more clinical in front of goal. While improvement is necessary, the direct comparison to Allegri’s team may miss key contextual differences that this season’s Juventus faces, including the demands of European football and the fresh implementation of Motta’s tactics.