Massimo Pavan has shared his thoughts on the potential transfer of Ronald Araujo to Juventus this month.

The Bianconeri have identified Araujo as a key target as they look to strengthen their defence in the current transfer window. Juventus are in need of reinforcements at the back and have been actively scouting top talent in recent months to bolster their squad.

Antonio Silva of Benfica had been their primary target for some time, but the Portuguese defender now appears out of reach. As a result, Juventus have turned their attention to Araujo, who might be available for a move away from Barcelona.

The Uruguayan centre-back has built a reputation as a strong and reliable defender, excelling in battles against top attackers like Vinicius Junior in La Liga. His ability to handle such challenges makes him a promising candidate to succeed in Turin.

Massimo Pavan believes Araujo would be a smart signing for the Bianconeri. Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, he remarked:

“Taking him on loan to evaluate his conditions seems like a good idea to me. If he is well, Araujo is an experienced player and would make up for Danilo’s departure.”

Araujo’s potential arrival could significantly enhance Juventus’ defence, offering experience and quality that would be crucial for the remainder of the season. However, as is often the case with transfer negotiations, nothing is guaranteed. Juventus must remain open to exploring alternative options in case a deal for Araujo cannot be finalised.

While Araujo would undoubtedly be a valuable addition, keeping a broad focus on other defensive targets will be essential for Juventus to address their squad’s needs effectively this month.