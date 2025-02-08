Massimo Pavan admits that Juventus were fortunate to have beaten Como last night, as it was not their best performance of the season. The Bianconeri secured a 2-1 win following a late penalty after it seemed they were heading for another disappointing draw. The win, however, was essential for a team that cannot afford to drop more points in the league if they want to finish inside the top four. At this stage, it already seems like a tough task for them, as the team struggles to maintain consistency and build momentum. Despite the win, the performance raised doubts about their form and whether they could string together more victories before the end of the season.

The victory against Como, while important, highlighted the team’s ongoing struggles. Juventus have not been at their best for much of the campaign, and Como, in particular, might feel that they deserved more from the game. Pavan acknowledged that Juventus were far from their best, expressing that the team’s performance was below par. He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve: “Juventus didn’t play well and took sixteen shots, we need to do better, this time it went well, it could have ended in a draw and that would have been the right result, but given the past, these are three points that balance out other games. The penalty for Juve was fair, the handball was judged as in other cases this season.”

Juventus players thanking fans after beating Como (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Looking ahead, Pavan emphasised that if Juventus continue to play in such a manner, they will struggle to secure more wins. He warned that the team’s current form is not sustainable and that further poor performances could lead to more defeats before the season concludes. While the win against Como was significant, it was clear that Juventus must improve their overall play if they are to remain competitive in the race for the top four. Without better performances, their hopes of finishing the season strong could quickly slip away.