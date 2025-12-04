Massimo Pavan has expressed his hope that Juventus will be in top condition when they take on Napoli in Serie A this weekend. Juventus have put together a three-match winning run and will now face what is likely to be their most challenging test of the season. Their form has been encouraging, yet the task ahead remains substantial.

Juventus possess several of the finest players in Italian football and is fully capable of earning a result. However, Napoli, managed by Antonio Conte, are the reigning champions and have enjoyed a strong campaign so far. The fixture brings added intrigue because Luciano Spalletti will be facing the club with which he famously won the Scudetto in the 2022 to 2023 season. He is working to shape Juventus into a team capable of matching that level of achievement and believes the squad has the potential to reach similar heights.

A Difficult Trip to Naples

For any club, visiting Naples is one of the most demanding assignments in the league. Juventus are fully aware of how challenging it will be to come away with victory at such a hostile and energetic venue. Nevertheless, they cannot afford a setback. A defeat would risk damaging both their confidence and their momentum at a crucial stage of the season. Pavan recognises the fine margins involved and highlighted the significance of the occasion.

He said via TuttoJuve:

“The match against Napoli isn’t balanced today. If everyone gives 110%, there could be surprises, but it’s been too long since we’ve seen a team capable of putting in a good performance in Naples, just as it’s been a long time since Juventus played a high-level game away from home. I hope this is the right time. I’d like Maradona Yildiz to prove himself as the great player he is at home.”

Antonio Conte (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Juventus Seek a Statement Performance

As Juventus attempts to maintain its upward trajectory, this match offers an opportunity to demonstrate its progress. A strong display in Naples would reinforce their belief that they can compete with the best and continue their push toward long-term success.