Massimo Pavan expresses his hope that Federico Chiesa does not overexert himself while on international duty with Italy during the current break. Juventus faces a crucial match against Inter Milan immediately after the international break, and Chiesa, being a key player for both club and country, is essential for Juventus in this important fixture.

Chiesa has missed the last two international breaks with Italy, and the national team is on the verge of missing out on qualification for Euro 2024. Given Chiesa’s vital role in Italy’s success in the previous edition of the competition, he is likely to be eager to contribute and help secure victory.

Pavan acknowledges Chiesa’s commitment to both Juventus and Italy but expresses concern that the attacker may return fatigued from international duties. Pavan hopes that Chiesa will manage his workload well, ensuring he returns in good shape to aid Juventus in their crucial match against Inter Milan.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“It’s a series of injuries that worries me and I hope that Locatelli can grit his teeth for the 26th, it’s a match in which the “The technical aspect will count as much as the competitive one. It could be decided by the play of a champion, which is why I hope that Chiesa doesn’t spend too much energy on the national team, risking arriving at the match against Inter short of breath.”

Juve FC Says

Beating Inter is a must if we want to win this league and we can only achieve that if our top players are available to play.