Pavan insists if Juventus wins tonight other top-four rivals will worry

Juventus’ game against AS Roma tonight is crucial to their bid to end this season inside the top four.

After being punished with a points deduction, it will take a miracle for Juve to qualify for the Champions League this season and the black and whites are doing their best to make it happen.

The game against the Giallorossi offers the men in black and white a chance to close the gap between them and the European places.

The journalist Massimo Pavan believes if they win, it would be a massive statement and the clubs above them would worry.

He says via Tuttojuve:

“Going to the Champions League with the penalty is very difficult, but if you win tonight someone worries, because if the Bianconeri won in Rome they would go six points from fifth place giving a strong signal and the feeling of still wanting to fight until the end of the season for something important”.

Juve FC Says

Beating Roma will not be easy, but we can achieve it and we now have a stronger group who can deliver.

If we can achieve this, the club can be confident that we will end this term in the best possible manner.

But the game will not be easy and our players require 100% focus to achieve success.