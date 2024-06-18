Juventus has been linked with a move for several players in the last few months, and their fans expect this summer to be a busy one for them.

The Bianconeri have a new manager at the helm, and he will inevitably need some new players to improve his options at the Allianz Stadium.

However, Juventus still has some financial limitations, which explains why they are trying to reduce the salaries of some of their current players.

This financial constraint will also affect the talents they add to their squad, with most fans expecting them to sign players who will earn smaller wages.

Massimo Pavan has now commented on how he believes their summer could look like and says, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“It’s not a simple market, so many players are close to Juventus, Giuntoli will have to do some magic…Unfortunately the needs are many, while the resources are much fewer, unfortunately.”

Juve FC Says

We do not have all the money in the world to spend on recruitment, and we expect some of our targets to move to other clubs.

Not every player will reduce their salary to join us, so we must be willing to spend big on transfer fees and wages if we want the best players.