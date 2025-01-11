Massimo Pavan has made it clear that Juventus cannot afford any excuses if they fail to beat Torino in the derby today. After a difficult start to 2025, this match presents the Bianconeri with an opportunity to bounce back from their disappointing loss to AC Milan.

Despite having a strong squad and a new manager at the helm, Juventus continue to struggle with persistent issues that have hindered their progress over recent seasons. This term, the team has developed a reputation for drawing matches, leaving them in desperate need of a victory to regain momentum.

Torino, on the other hand, are also going through a rough patch, but as Pavan emphasises, form often holds little weight in derbies. Matches of this nature are fiercely contested, and Torino will undoubtedly be well-prepared to challenge their city rivals. Juventus must rise to the occasion and prove their superiority on the pitch.

Speaking to Tuttojuve, Pavan said, “I’m sorry about the situation but today there are no more excuses, just win. This applies to everyone, from players to staff and coach. I think of Koopmeiners and Douglas Luiz, they should be the flagship and they haven’t shown their value yet, today they have to do it, there are no other ways, other games. The team has had time to rest, a week, now they need a signal. Unfortunately, the bench is not like Juve, three players plus Rouhi and Adzic are not enough. Today if we draw it is like having lost, I would pay for a decisive goal by Koopmeiners.”

His words underline the high stakes of the game. A draw, in his view, would be as disappointing as a loss. The expectation is clear: Juventus must secure all three points.

This match carries more than just bragging rights. A failure to win would severely dent the team’s confidence and could worsen the struggles that have plagued them so far this season. Juventus need a decisive performance, and a victory in this derby could be exactly what they need to spark a turnaround.