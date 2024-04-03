Juventus sought redemption following their weekend defeat to Lazio, and they achieved it by securing a 2-0 victory in the Coppa Italia last night.

The Bianconeri had been enduring a poor run of form, and the loss to Lazio over the weekend only added to the team’s frustrations.

Given a second opportunity against the same opponent, Juventus needed to respond positively, and goals from Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic proved sufficient to secure a first-leg advantage in the Coppa Italia semi-final.

A stellar second-half performance was key to Juventus’ victory, a result that undoubtedly brought joy to the majority of their fans.

However, does it mean their crisis is now over? Massimo Pavan does not think so and says, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Anyone who thinks the storm is over is a fool, the second half was good, but the road is long. Let’s start winning against Fiorentina and then the derby and we’ll talk about it again, we need to find the compactness in defense, like tonight and then the goals from the attackers, the medicine is not complicated, but we need the determination seen in the second half.”

Juve FC Says

We cannot let one win make us forget how bad our season has been for two months.

The players can use this win as a catalyst to get more, but we cannot think we are now in a better place just because of this game.