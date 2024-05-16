Juventus was in fantastic form last night during their game against Atalanta in the Coppa Italia final, as Max Allegri’s men finally ended their trophy drought.

The last time they won a trophy was in 2021 under Andrea Pirlo, and Allegri faced the prospect of leaving at the end of this season without another trophy.

However, Allegri’s players were determined to show they were the top Italian team and that they know how to win finals when they faced La Dea last night.

Juve fans have watched their team deliver some poor performances in the last few weeks, but the boys were in better shape during the game against Atalanta and won the trophy thanks to an early Dusan Vlahovic goal.

Massimo Pavan was happy with their performance and said they would win more if they maintained that level.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve: “I believe that the boys took a step forward in their careers tonight, but everyone must understand that one match is not enough to become great, this year many have missed an opportunity to fight for something until the end moreover, the last few months could have been managed better, fifteen points in fifteen matches are not Juve’s, but they are the past. Let’s look to the future, take third place and next year we will fight to win other trophies, united with the same spirit as tonight, if we play like this with this spirit regardless of formation and men, every goal is possible.”

Juve FC Says

We were in inspired form against Atalanta, and that helped us secure victory and our first trophy since 2021.

Our players can now see that playing well has rewards, and we hope they continue to play well for the rest of this season.